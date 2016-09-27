Volunteer for Inside Indonesia

Thank you for your interest in volunteering for Inside Indonesia!

As a completely volunteer-run magazine we rely on the support of people like you to produce our magazine and to keep our website up to date. Every volunteer has some special relationship with Indonesia, although not everyone speaks Indonesian. Being completely voluntary means we have limited resources available to train and supervise volunteers. Consequently we can only accept volunteers who have prior experience and are able to work under minimal supervision.

Some of the areas for which we require volunteers are:

Fundraising / grant writing

Digital photograph management

Editing

Proof reading

Translating

IT / web management

Topical cartoons

If you have experience in any of these areas and are interested in volunteering please email the Coordinating Editor (editor@insideindonesia.org). In your email please include the following information:

Name

Address

Telephone

Your area of interest

Relevant experience you have had in your area of interest

Availability

If we are able to find a task that meets your interest and experience we will be in touch.