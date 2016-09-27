Sep 27, 2016 Last Updated 3:21 PM, Sep 26, 2016
Vision and Mission

Our Vision

IRIP understands that:

  1. All human beings have the right to live free from poverty, violence and political oppression, gender, racial and other forms of discrimination, and in conditions of environmental sustainability;
  2. Many citizens of Indonesia have long struggled to achieve peace, economic justice, human rights, equality, democracy and environmental sustainability, often in the face of great domestic obstacles and international isolation;
  3. Citizens of wealthy countries like Australia have global social responsibilities to understand and assist the struggles of those in poorer countries;
  4. Due to our geographic proximity, citizens of Australia have a particular responsibility to understand and assist our Indonesian neighbours in their struggles;
  5. That a primary obstacle to mutual understanding and support between the peoples of Australia and Indonesia is lack of information and mutual understanding;
  6. That better understanding between the two peoples is possible, and that such understanding can assist communities and citizens to act together to transform and improve their societies.

Our Mission

IRIP’s primary mission is to encourage greater international understanding of Indonesia and Indonesians, in particular amongst Australians. We aim to raise awareness about the diversity of Indonesian society, and about the struggles of those Indonesians who aim to achieve greater democracy, human rights, gender and racial equality, tolerance and environmental sustainability.

A primary means by which we pursue the aim education and awareness-raising is by publication of the magazine Inside Indonesia. We do not view education and awareness-raising as ends in themselves. IRIP’s greater aim is to encourage Australians, Indonesians and others to reflect on the issues confronting Indonesia, and on the Australian-Indonesian relationship, and take action to:

  • promote mutual cooperation and understanding between the peoples of Indonesia and Australia.
  • support the struggles of those Indonesians who are aiming to improve their society.
  • promote international awareness of the issues facing the Indonesian people today

Readers said:

  • 'Kampoeng Cyber'
    Jonathan Serrano - 08 Sep
    It is great that that places like Yogyakarta Kampoeng that are poor have a chance now to have access to technology and are making advancements so more ...
     
  • The forgotten killings
    Rosalind Hewett - 07 Sep
    For those interested in further reading and evidence (among other sources): Nationaal Archief, Netherlands Forces Intelligence Service (NEFIS) Sutan ...
     
  • My eyes may be blue, but I am Indonesian
    Alif - 25 Aug
    Well its because of the provocative media and some narrow minded people that are spreading some provocative information or news, that many of the ...
     
  • Review: A life beyond boundaries
    Sean - 25 Aug
    Thanks, Anthony. But I missed any discussion of Anderson's ideas. I suppose any autobiographer with a modicum of modesty would hesitate to asses his ...

