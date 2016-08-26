Vision and Mission

Our Vision

IRIP understands that:

All human beings have the right to live free from poverty, violence and political oppression, gender, racial and other forms of discrimination, and in conditions of environmental sustainability; Many citizens of Indonesia have long struggled to achieve peace, economic justice, human rights, equality, democracy and environmental sustainability, often in the face of great domestic obstacles and international isolation; Citizens of wealthy countries like Australia have global social responsibilities to understand and assist the struggles of those in poorer countries; Due to our geographic proximity, citizens of Australia have a particular responsibility to understand and assist our Indonesian neighbours in their struggles; That a primary obstacle to mutual understanding and support between the peoples of Australia and Indonesia is lack of information and mutual understanding; That better understanding between the two peoples is possible, and that such understanding can assist communities and citizens to act together to transform and improve their societies.

Our Mission

IRIP’s primary mission is to encourage greater international understanding of Indonesia and Indonesians, in particular amongst Australians. We aim to raise awareness about the diversity of Indonesian society, and about the struggles of those Indonesians who aim to achieve greater democracy, human rights, gender and racial equality, tolerance and environmental sustainability.

A primary means by which we pursue the aim education and awareness-raising is by publication of the magazine Inside Indonesia. We do not view education and awareness-raising as ends in themselves. IRIP’s greater aim is to encourage Australians, Indonesians and others to reflect on the issues confronting Indonesia, and on the Australian-Indonesian relationship, and take action to: