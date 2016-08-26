Aug 26, 2016 Last Updated 11:21 PM, Aug 23, 2016
Vision and Mission

Our Vision

IRIP understands that:

  1. All human beings have the right to live free from poverty, violence and political oppression, gender, racial and other forms of discrimination, and in conditions of environmental sustainability;
  2. Many citizens of Indonesia have long struggled to achieve peace, economic justice, human rights, equality, democracy and environmental sustainability, often in the face of great domestic obstacles and international isolation;
  3. Citizens of wealthy countries like Australia have global social responsibilities to understand and assist the struggles of those in poorer countries;
  4. Due to our geographic proximity, citizens of Australia have a particular responsibility to understand and assist our Indonesian neighbours in their struggles;
  5. That a primary obstacle to mutual understanding and support between the peoples of Australia and Indonesia is lack of information and mutual understanding;
  6. That better understanding between the two peoples is possible, and that such understanding can assist communities and citizens to act together to transform and improve their societies.

Our Mission

IRIP’s primary mission is to encourage greater international understanding of Indonesia and Indonesians, in particular amongst Australians. We aim to raise awareness about the diversity of Indonesian society, and about the struggles of those Indonesians who aim to achieve greater democracy, human rights, gender and racial equality, tolerance and environmental sustainability.

A primary means by which we pursue the aim education and awareness-raising is by publication of the magazine Inside Indonesia. We do not view education and awareness-raising as ends in themselves. IRIP’s greater aim is to encourage Australians, Indonesians and others to reflect on the issues confronting Indonesia, and on the Australian-Indonesian relationship, and take action to:

  • promote mutual cooperation and understanding between the peoples of Indonesia and Australia.
  • support the struggles of those Indonesians who are aiming to improve their society.
  • promote international awareness of the issues facing the Indonesian people today

Latest Articles

Review: A life beyond boundaries

Aug 20, 2016 - Anthony Taylor

Benedict Anderson’s memoir showcases a broad-minded approach to the world and Indonesia Source: Verso

Benedict Anderson’s memoir showcases a broad-minded approach to the world and Indonesia

Review: Stormy with a Chance of Fried Rice

Aug 09, 2016 - Emma Coupland

Cover Image - Stormy with a Chance of Fried Rice

Review: Stormy with a Chance of Fried Rice

The forgotten killings

Jul 31, 2016 - Rosalind Hewett

Monumen Bambu Runcing (Bamboo Spear Monument), Surabaya Credit: Lidya Mewengkang

The slaughter of Indonesians by young nationalists has been hidden by romantic narratives of the independence struggle

Islamic cyber-activism

Jul 25, 2016 - Chris Chaplin

The yufid.com search engine provides potential followers with a search filter limited to approved Salafi sources

Yogyakartan Salafi youth are turning to social media to promote their faith 

Book Review: Inventing Imam Samudra

Jul 24, 2016 - Quinton Temby

Book Cover

Book Review: Imam Samudra’s Revenge, by Angus McIntyre

Readers said:

  • The forgotten killings
    Refan Ezekiel - 11 Aug
    I (pretending ) not to know why, but it is typical for western academic and politician to cover just one side of the story. when I read the title of ...
     
  • The forgotten killings
    Axel Heyst - 09 Aug
    The massacre at Gubeng train station was one of the most notorious incidents. Indeed Pramoedya Ananta Toer directed a film about the massacre in the ...
     
  • The forgotten killings
    Priscilla McMullen - 08 Aug
    To Jennifer Lie, for reputable sources on the Bersiap, go to the following links:: http://www.theindoproject.org/resources/the-bersiap-2 ...
     
  • The forgotten killings
    Tim Hannigan - 08 Aug
    This is a very interesting article, highlighting a murky aspect of a murky period, which could certainly use some more research (though Pemuda violence ...

