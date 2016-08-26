Chair

Jemma Purdey joined the IRIP board in 2007 after a stint as guest editor a few years earlier. Her interest in Indonesia came via her passion for human rights causes beginning in the early 1990s and an interest in knowing more about our near neighbours. Jemma has spent extended periods of time travelling, studying and researching in Indonesia. She wrote a PhD on anti-Chinese violence in Indonesia during the last years of the New Order and after reformasi and she is author of From Vienna to Yogyakarta: The life of Herb Feith, UNSW Press, Sydney 2011. Until his sudden death in 2001, Herb Feith was one of Inside Indonesia’s earliest supporters. Jemma is a Research Fellow at the Australia Indonesia Centre, and Faculty of Arts, Monash University.

Treasurer

Anton Lucas is Treasurer of the IRIP Board. He arrived in Yogyakarta from the University of Hawaii 's East West Center in late 1969 on an Indonesian language semester study programme and it changed his life forever. He wrote a PhD on the independence struggle of 1945 on Java's north coast, and has since taught in Indonesia , in Makassar (1984-85), and in Yogya (1990-92). After Inside Indonesia started in the mid-1980s, he signed up his wife Kadar's extended Yogya family and a Catholic nunnery in Central Java as subscribers. Kadar's family were interrogated by intelligence officers, and the nuns were accused of spreading banned Marxist teachings. Indonesia has changed a lot since then, but the magazine maintains its commitment to social justice, and what is happening at the grass roots level in the largest Muslim country in the world which is Australia 's closest neighbour. Anton teaches Asian Studies and Indonesian at Flinders University, and does research on agrarian and environmental issues.

Secretary

Tito Ambyo grew up in Bandung, where he wrote plays, poems and punk songs (he was a member of at least three punk bands) and failed a year of high school. He came home from school one day to find out that Soeharto was no longer president; that confused him enough that he started asking questions that led to his first article as a journalist, and since then he has worked in East Timor, Indonesia and Australia and his articles have been published by magazines and newspapers such as Visual Arts Magazine and The Guardian. Tito moved to Australia at the beginning of the millennium and has worked as a reporter, producer and executive producer in his seven-year stint with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. He is now an Associate Lecturer in Journalism at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, teaching online and broadcast journalism.

Other Members

Alexandra Crosby first went to Indonesia in 2000, when she began studying independent art and media initiatives. Since then she has been reading and contributing to Inside Indonesia. She lived in Yogyakarta as a Visual Arts Officer for the Australian Youth Ambassador for Development program and in Jakarta as part of the project 'Beyond the Factory Walls'. In 2008 she received the Kirk Robson Memorial Award for Leadership in Community Cultural Development for her work connecting artist communities in Java and Australia. She recently submitted her PhD on the visual culture of activist communities in Java. She currently teaches in the School of Design and the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at the University of Technology, Sydney.

Nikolas Feith Tan has lived and worked in Indonesia and East Timor and is a PhD fellow in the field of international refugee law. An Australian lawyer admitted to practice, Nikolas is a former officer of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. He holds a Master of Law from the University of Copenhagen and Bachelors of Law and Arts (Political Science) from the University of Melbourne.

Julian Millie teaches in the anthropology section of the School of Political and Social Inquiry, Faculty of Arts, Monash University. His current project concerns Islamic preaching in West Java. Prior to undertaking this project, Julian completed two other studies on the Islamic culture of Indonesia. He has taught in a number of departments in the Faculty of Arts at Monash University, and is a member of the executive committee of the Monash Centre of Southeast Asian Studies.

Gerry van Klinken and his partner Helene became avid readers of Inside Indonesia when they were living in Salatiga, Central Java in the late 1980s. After both submitting pieces and being thrilled when they were published, Gerry found himself editing the magazine in 1996. After moving to a guest editor system in 2002 he continued to be actively involved in the magazine, first as coordinating editor, and later as a member of the editing committee. He is now a researcher in the Netherlands. Gerry is continually struck by the infectious energy that Indonesia inspires in those who return from their travels. He sees that energy as a sustaining force for the magazine. Helene and Gerry's own memories of Indonesia include high adventure, back-packing around the archipelago and being shipwrecked at night on a coral reef in a traditional sailing boat! They both want the magazine to be a 'bridge between people, to challenge stereotypes, to highlight movements and individuals who we think symbolise a better tomorrow.'

Eve Warburton became interested in Indonesia back in high school when her Society and Culture teacher diverged from the standard curriculum and taught a unit on the fall of Suharto. Since then, Eve has spent time studying, working and traveling throughout Indonesia, and has maintained a strong interest in the politics of Australia's nearest neighbour. She has a BA (Languages) (Hons) from the University of Sydney and an MA in Human Rights from Columbia University. Eve is now pursuing a PhD in the Department of Political and Social Change at the Australian National University. Her research focuses on the politics of resource nationalism in Indonesia.

Tim Fitzgerald is currently living in Jakarta, working as a copy editor at The Jakarta Post and various local organisations. He has a Bachelor of Arts (Indonesian and Cultural Studies) from the University of Melbourne and a Grad. Dip. in Education from RMIT. Before moving to Indonesia he taught Indonesian and Humanities at high schools and primary schools in Victoria. He started learning Indonesian because he had to; continued to Year 12 because he enjoyed the performance challenge; and then majored in it and moved there because he was, and is, excited about the greater understanding and engagement speaking the language provides for as a visitor and a guest there.